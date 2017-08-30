Luigi offers cash for arrest of Ronli’s killer

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing is offering cash reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of murder suspect Jessie Largo.

Lawyer Elaine Bathan, Quisumbing’s chief of staff, said that the mayor called her on Tuesday night and instructed her to relay his cash reward offer to the family of John Ronli Calizar whom Largo allegedly killed while sleeping at his girlfriend’s house in Talisay City, Saturday dawn.

Bathan said the mayor did not say where he will source the cash that he would use for his reward offer, but she could only assume that the mayor would source this from his own pockets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Taga-Mandaue man gyod ang mag inahan ug na taymingan lang ang anak ni Ferliza gipatay sa Talisay,” Bathan told reporters on Wednesday.

Ronli was the son of Ferliza Calizar of the Public Information Agency Central Visayas Office (PIA-7) who is also Mandaue City native.

Police Superintendent Bernouli Abalos of the City Intelligence Branch of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) said policemen will also be assigned to provide security to the Calizar family at Ronli’s wake and deter any possibility that Largo would get back at them.

A murder charge was filed before the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office against Largo on Tuesday afternoon.