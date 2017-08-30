Uber’s return draws mixed reactions from Cebuano commuters

A decision by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to already lift a suspension order it issued on ride-sharing app Uber solicited mixed reactions from the Cebuano riding public.

Wisdom Lazaga, a second-year BS Information Technology student, said he is happy that Uber, which he describes as a good transportation option because of its reasonable price and the riding convenience it offers, has resumed operations.

“I don’t really see anything wrong with Uber. I find them (drivers) professionals actually,” Lazaga said.

Lazaga said that unlike most taxi drivers, Uber drivers are conscious in granting the student discounts ordered by LTFRB.

“If I’m wearing my uniform, the (Uber) drivers would even recommend for me to avail of my student discount (privilege) so I could pay less,” Lazaga told Cebu Daily News.

LTFRB has allowed Uber to resume its operations on Tuesday shortly after it paid the P190-million fine in exchange for not fully serving its one-month suspension issued on August 14.

On Wednesday, Uber sent advisories through text to its clients to inform them that they have already resumed their operations.

“Uber: Hey Kristel, we missed you while we were away! We hope to see you on the road again on your way home today. Request an Uber at t.uber.com/ridenowph,” says a message received by Kristel Mae Taburnal.

“Miss u too uber!!! You’re back!:-),” Tabural posted on Facebook.

But other commuters are not as happy as the Uber patrons.

Martha Grace German, a private car owner, expressed disappointment on the LTFRB decision to already lift Uber’s suspension.

“Ayaw na lang unta uy! Makasamot ra man na sa traffic jam,” (I’d rather that they stay off the roads! They will only contribute to existing traffic jam,” German said.

German, 20, said there are also abusive Uber drivers who do not comply with traffic regulations.