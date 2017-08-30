‘Cebu strong amid bigger challenges’

STATE OF THE PROVINCE 2017

Davide says drug trafficking in jail a ‘headache’; province gets Seal of Good Housekeeping

There were achievements but there are bigger challenges ahead for the Cebu provincial government, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said in yesterday’s State of the Province Address (Sopa).

Davide presented to the Provincial Board, Capitol department heads and other guests last year’s highlights under his administration and said “so much needs to be done” with limited time and resources at his disposal.

“Let me say this once again, habug ang hagit sa atong atubangan (the challenge in front of us is big),” he said in his anniversary message at the Gabii sa Sugboanon last night at Capitol grounds.

Davide was emphatic about the problems posed by securing the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC), saying the presence of illegal drugs in the jail facility is a constant “headache.”

He said he is fully supporting a pending bill in Congress which returns the management and supervision of the provincial jails to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Task force

“We are doing our best, as much as we can, to eradicate the supply of drugs in the CPDRC. Heads will roll. By first week of September, there will be a first batch of heads that will roll,” he said.

The CPDRC was not included in Davide’s prepared speech. He said there is a task force formed to impose policies and reforms in the CPDRC.

The governor credits the reduction in the supply of drugs inside the jail to the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The governor said the province received a Seal of Good Local Governance from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in recognition of its performance in various areas.

These include financial administration, disaster preparedness, social protection, business friendliness and competitiveness, peace and order, and environmental management.

Robust, stable

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) was also conferred the Kalasag Award from the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), while the Human Resource Management Office was cited by the Civil Service Commission for its exemplary performance, Davide reported.

“Unlike in the past, we have been aggressive but fair in our revenue generation; prudent and wise in managing our resources. Today, our assets and finances remain robust and stable,” he said.

He cited a Commission on Audit (COA) report submitted to the President and Congress in September 2016 that Cebu has the highest net worth at P28.53 billion, followed by Rizal with P8.11 billion.

Infrastructure projects are also in the pipeline for the province including a mixed-use building as Resource Center in the Capitol which Davide hopes to be finished before his term ends.

The initial batch of newly-procured heavy equipment and trucks have also arrived which will be used for road construction and maintenance program, Davide said.

Focused, firm

While work on the new Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and its second runway are ongoing, Davide said they are working with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for airport development plans in Bantayan and Camotes.

The governor said the Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CPADAC) and office extended “all-out” support to law enforcement agencies especially the CPPO and PDEA to eradicate the supply of illegal drugs in the province.

“The reforms needed cannot be done in a term. But, we have to be strong; we have to be focused and firm in bringing the change we must institute and leave behind,” Davide said.

Governor Davide also made special mention of the Provincial Board for passing needed ordinance to support his administration’s development agenda.

While he admitted that the challenges remain tough, Davide said he will “give it his all” in achieving the dreams and aspirations of his administration.