Man caught stealing diesel fuel from Capitol

A certain Erwin Chua was caught red-handed by personnel of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Managment Office as he was trying to steal a drum of diesel fuel during the Gabii sa Sugboanon at the Capitol Grounds on Wednesday night.

Rhafael Luche, head of emergency response management of the PDRRMO, confronted the suspect as he was about to leave the Capitol compound using a Mitsubishi Pajero.

Chua was brought to the Fuente police station for investigation, while his vehicle is now under the custody of the PDRRMO.

According to Luche, this is already the second time Chua was involved in stealing diesel fuel.

Last Sunday, the Capitol also lost two drums – one filled with diesel fuel and another with water.

A CCTV footage showed a vehicle with Plate No. GJN 185 was in the area when the incident happened.

At around 8 PM on Wednesday, Luche saw the same vehicle in the Capitol compound. He then checked the CCTV and found a man on the act of stealing the drum. The drum was moved around two meters from its original position.

PDDRMO head Baltazar Tribunalo Jr. said they will file charges against Chua.