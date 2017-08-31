Search for article

Danao barangay councilor yields P500K worth of shabu

09:07 AM August 31st, 2017

By: Benjie B. Talisic, Rene F. Alima, August 31st, 2017 09:07 AM

Barangay councilor Thelma Sekiguchi of Tuburan Sur, Danao City was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs on August 30. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

AN INCUMBENT barangay councilor in Danao City was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday night.

In a joint operation by the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) and Danao City Police, Thelma Sekiguchi was apprehended for allegedly being involved in illegal drug trade in Barangay Tuburan Sur where she serves as barangay councilor.

Sekiguchi yielded at least 50 grams of shabu worth P500,000.

The 40-year old councilor is considered a high-value target and was included in the narco-politician list presented by President Rodrigo Duterte last year.

