Cebu City police to guard Eid al-Adha celebration

04:47 PM August 31st, 2017

THE CEBU City Police Office (CCPO) is preparing to deploy police officers to ensure the safe and peaceful observance of the Eid al-Adha by the Muslim community in Cebu City on Friday, September 1.

Senior Supt. Joel Doria, CCPO director, said the security personnel will be concentrating in Plaza Independencia where Muslims are set to gather for their prayer.

Doria added that CCPO is already ready in case of rallies tomorrow.

Eid al-Adha is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice and is celebrated annually by Muslims to honor Prophet Abraham’s sacrifice of his son Ishmael, as an act of submission to God’s command.

