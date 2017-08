ONE Cebuano has been included in the list of top examinees of the August 2017 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam released by the Professional Regulation Commission on Thursday evening.

Louis Joseph Gaviola Lafuente, a Velez College graduate landed in the 9th place with a final rating of 90.10 percent.

Based on PRC data, of the 5,661 who took the licensure examination in August, 4,821 passed.