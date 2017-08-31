Couple shot dead in Badian

A man and his wife were shot dead on Thursday night inside their home in Barangay Malabago, Badian town, 97.6 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

The fatalities – Surlito Sinugbohan, 53, and his 54-year old wife, Arlene – were reportedly shot several times by two unidentified assailants inside their house in Barangay Malabago Senior Inspector Bonifacio Pareja, Badian police chief, said the couple were eating supper with their children at 7:35 p.m. when two men wearing bonnets barge inside the house and shot the couple.

The victims were brought to the Badian District Hospital but were pronounced dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Three empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene, added Pareja.