Comelec Cebu moves to new location

THE Cebu provincial office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has already found a new and bigger space at the Legislative building in the Capitol compound.

From its previous location inside the parking area of the Capitol, the Provincial Comelec office is now located on the second floor, left wing of the Legislative building.

Castillano was grateful to Gov. Hilario Davide III for their new office.

“Ganahan na mi diri. Kapuy na og balhin-balhin (We like it here. It would be tiring to transfer to another location),” Castillano said when asked by reporters if their location was permanent.

Castillano said they now have bigger space to store documents and supplies and to accommodate clients who want to get voter’s certification.

Castillano added that even if there’s no election, their office continues to cater to clients through the issuance of voter’s certification.

He said voter’s certificate is one of the requirements to get an NBI clearance and other government-issued certificates.

He said the voter’s certificate is available at P75.