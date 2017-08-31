Awards highlight Mandaue Charter Day

The Mandaue City government gave recognitions to its employees, barangay officials, board passers and top business and individual taxpayers during the 48th Charter Day celebration at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex on Wednesday.

Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing, assisted by Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna and city councilors, handed the plaques of recognition and cash to the awardees after the 8 a.m. Mass at the National Shrine of Saint Joseph.

Jail Officer 2 Blanche Aliño was awarded as the Outstanding Jail Officer; PO3 Diana Bacus as the Outstanding Noncommissioned Officer; Police Insp. Mario Retuya as the Outstanding Commissioned Officer; Mandaue City Police Station 2 as the Outstanding Police Station; Dr. Benjamin Tiongzon as the Outstanding DepEd Non-teaching Personnel; Dr. Ria Vertulfo of Basak Elementary School as the Outstanding Elementary Teacher; Emily Cabusa of the Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (MCCNHS) as the Outstanding Secondary Teacher; Alma Bardoquillo of Subangdaku Elementary School as the Outstanding School Head; and Dr. Fe Magale of MCCNHS as the Outstanding School Head for secondary schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifteen special recognitions were given to individuals and institutions who have brought honor to the city of Mandaue.

Service awards were given to the 28 employees who have rendered government service for 15 years, 20 years, 25 years, 30 years, 35 years and 40 years, and to seven employees who have retired from the period August 2016 to July 2017 after reaching the mandatory retirement age.

The Outstanding Barangay Tanod was awarded to Christopher Sy of Barangay Ibabao-Estancia; Outstanding Barangay Treasurer to Editha Bracero of Barangay Subangdaku; Outstanding Barangay Secretary to Cherry Mae Cañete of Barangay Paknaan; and Arlene Omayao of Barangay Maguikay.

The Outstanding Barangay was given to Paknaan headed by village chair Malaquias Soco, followed by Tabok, Mantuyong and Cabancalan.

Soco said this is the third time for the barangay to receive the award.

The city government also recognized its top 10 taxpayers from the different categories.

The top 10 corporate taxpayers (business tax) are the Visayan Electric Company, Zuellig Pharma Corporation, Metro Retail Stores Group Inc., Toyota Mandaue South Cebu, United Laboratories Inc., Kareila Management Corporation, Mondelez Philippines Inc., Isuzu Mandaue, Monde Nissin Corporation, and Toyota Mandaue North, Cebu.

The top 10 taxpayers (sole proprietorship) are Vic Enterprises, Waterborne Freight Forwarder, PLD Construction, Alrey Cargo Forwarding, Bantay Construction, MGMM Freight Forwarding, Pustanan Printers-Cebu, Markane Manufacturing, Cebu Demelle Enterprises Mandaue branch and Dynamic Castings.

The top 10 corporate taxpayer (realty tax) are San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation, Coca-Cola Bottlers Philippines Inc., San Miguel Brewery Inc., Everjust Realty Development Corporation, Profood International Corporation, Vicsal Development Corporation, Norkis Group of Companies, Golden Great Value Properties Inc., J. King and Sons Company, Inc., and Foghorn Inc.

The top 10 individual taxpayer are Ricarido Delfin King, Wilson Ng, Euberto Go, Joseph Alquizola, James Yu, Jimmy Lao, Hyman Yap, Henry Ongtuaco, Salcador Ang and Peter Yap.