MANDAUE MISHAP

Netizens were aghast over a security camera video that showed how a motorcycle rider died after being felled by a lamppost that got toppled by a wayward container truck at UN Avenue, Mandaue City, last Wednesday.

Roxy Jeanette said, “No matter how much you try to be safe on the road, there really are other drivers who act like they own the entire road and overspeed without thinking about other vehicles.”

Jeanette also commended Mandaue City Hall for installing CCTV cameras on public roads.

Abra Cadabra said, “The driver (of the container truck) obviously made a sharp turn. He should have slowed down because he’s carrying a heavy container. Drivers should undergo seminar.”

Goetz Kohlberg said, “Get the company suspended until the management gives their drivers proper training.”

John Dee called on Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to also check on the trailer vans passing by Cebu City. “Those big trucks at the Cebu City ports should be thoroughly checked. Their wheels seem defective to carry big loads. They may cause fatal accidents.”

