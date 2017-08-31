NBI starts probe on Mabilog

ILOILO CITY — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Thursday conducted an ocular inspection on the controversial residence of Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog.

This after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a lifestyle check on the mayor, whom he accused of being consistent in the updated list of drug protectors in the country.

The four NBI agents arrived around 2:30 p.m. and left less than an hour after inspecting the three-story house in Barangay Tap-oc in Molo District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Mark Piad, Mabilog’s spokesperson, said the NBI informed the mayor that they would be going to his house in compliance with the President’s order.

Piad said the mayor was not in his house because he left for Japan on Wednesday to attend a forum of the CityNet, a regional network of cities and organizations focusing in sustainable urban development.

The NBI said the inspection was part of the government’s conduct of lifestyle check on the mayor.