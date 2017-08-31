Police seize karera, moli machines in two barangays

ABOUT 44 video karera and 13 “moli-moli” machines were confiscated while five persons were arrested by police in their “Oplan Pokemon” in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, and Magsaysay Street, Barangay Suba in Cebu City yesterday morning.

Chief Insp. Jacinto Mandal Jr. of the Carbon Police Precinct said the machines were found in separate makeshift rooms.

He said they have yet to identify the owner of the machines.

Among the suspects arrested was a certain Christian Obaob, said to be a high-value target with ties to a New Bilibid Prison inmate identified as Rico Caja.

Also arrested were laborer Jojo Luquencio Cotamora, Cerillo Albano, Carlito Ramas and Dennis Centino.

“Ang mga tawo dinhi dili manug-an kinsa gyoy tag-iya. Lisod sad kaayo sudlon ang area. Ato sa tan-awon kon kinsa gyod ang nagdala ani (The people living in here would not reveal who the owner was. The area was too difficult to penetrate. We will still investigate who is really behind all this),” he said.

Two minors were also rescued and endorsed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Small sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia were also found in the area, Mandal said.

Mandal said the machines will be turned over to the Cebu City Police Office for their disposal.

He said there were at least three barangay officials in Barangay Ermita who cooperated with them in their operation.

Barangay Ermita officials returned to duty this month after serving a six-month suspension ordered by the Ombudsman for their failure to cooperate in a drug raid last year.