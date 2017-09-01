Mandaue City mayor offers reward for tipsters on killer’s whereabouts

WANTED: JESSIE LARGO

MANDAUE City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing is offering a cash reward for anyone who could point to the whereabouts of Jessie Largo, prime suspect in the brutal killing of John Ronli Calizar, the 22-year-old son of Philippine Information Agency (PIA-7) officer Ferliza Contratista.

This was announced by the mayor’s chief of staff, lawyer Elaine Bathan who added that for “personal reasons” Quisumbing opted not to divulge the amount of the cash reward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bathan said the mayor did not say where he would source out the money but assumed that it would come from the mayor’s own pocket.

Contratista is a resident of Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City.

“Ferliza and the mayor had met already this morning when Ferliza dropped by in the office of the mayor,” Bathan, a good friend of Contratista, said.

Contratista’s son, “Onli,” was shot to death in Talisay City by Largo and an unidentified cohort as he was sleeping at his girlfriend’s house early dawn last August 26.

Largo, who is reportedly the girl’s ex-boyfriend, is also alleged to be a drug-crazed “serial killer.” He remains at large.

On a Facebook post, Contratista sent out an appeal to the families of Largo’s other victims to send their leads directly to the Philippine National Police.

“Can I call on the families of the other victims of Jessie Largo to send your leads directly to the police office you trust? My brain’s freezing pa. But all your messages are very much appreciated. We can do this with the souls of Onli and his (Largo’s) victims,” said Contratista.

Quisumbing assured Contratista that the reward would be given to anyone who could pinpoint Largo’s location.

“This would inspire citizens to feed information about the suspects. My prayer is for a development,” Contratista said in a text message to Cebu Daily News.

She hoped that the arrest of Largo and his cohort would come before Onli’s burial on Sunday.