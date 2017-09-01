Sunny days welcome start of ‘ber’ months

IT’S a warm welcome for the beginning of the ‘ber’ months today as weather bulletins show a sunny weather for September 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Cebu will be experiencing a warm weather until Monday.

Al Quiblat of Pagasa Mactan set Cebu’s average temperature between 26 to 33 degree Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will be warm here in Cebu, and partly cloudy. This is because we haven’t detected any rain-making system within the Philippine area of responsibility,” Quiblat said.

Quiblat, however, warned for occasional rain showers that would last for less than an hour.

Even if the warm weather in Cebu is a welcome news for those who are planning to spend the long weekend outside of their homes, Quiblat warned that the occasional rain showers might cause fever and flu.

“We really have to be cautious because if you get wet from the rain after you’ve been under the sun for hours, you’ll surely get sick,” Quiblat said.

Bringing of umbrellas and drinking water is advisable.

For the entire month of September, Pagasa sees an average rainfall amount of more than 170 millimeters.

Two to four typhoons are also foreseen to enter PAR within the month.