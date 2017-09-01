PDEA gets new drug detector kits from US

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) received two drug detector kits from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday, August 31.

The two units of Thermo Scientific TruNarc Analyzer, worth P4.5 million, can detect all kinds of illegal drugs placed inside cargoes even at a distance.

According to PDEA-7 director Yogi Filemon Ruiz, the handy drug detector they have acquired ccan be used for 24 hours straight.

“Before we used drug sniffing dogs or K9 dogs, but the sometimes get tired, hungry or sick,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz added that the new drug detectors will be used by PDEA agents to check suspicious cargoes or shipments in ports and airports.

The TruNarc analyzer is designed to equip field agents with modern equipment to fight against narcotics smuggled from neighboring countries.