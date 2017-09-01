Search for article

Slain police officer’s cohort nabbed in Barili

SHARES:

10:16 AM September 1st, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, September 1st, 2017 10:16 AM

 

Gerardo Basira was arrested for illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs in his home in Barili town. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

 

AN alleged cohort of slain police officer Ryan Quiamco was arrested in Barili town on Friday morning. Another suspect eluded arrest.

Gerardo Basira, 40, was apprehended during the joint operation of Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Barili PNP in Barangay Malolos past 8 in the morning.

Basira yielded four unlicensed firearms and  four large packs of shabu worth more than P200,000.

Basira’s cousin, Junibert Saldo, managed to escape from police operatives.

 

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.