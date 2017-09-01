Slain police officer’s cohort nabbed in Barili

AN alleged cohort of slain police officer Ryan Quiamco was arrested in Barili town on Friday morning. Another suspect eluded arrest.

Gerardo Basira, 40, was apprehended during the joint operation of Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) and Barili PNP in Barangay Malolos past 8 in the morning.

Basira yielded four unlicensed firearms and four large packs of shabu worth more than P200,000.

Basira’s cousin, Junibert Saldo, managed to escape from police operatives.