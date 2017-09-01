Suspect not part of intel group, Centcom says

THE CENTRAL Command refuted claims of a Cebu City resident that he was part of the military’s intelligence group. Col. Medel Aguilar, deputy assistant for the Centcom’s unified staff for civil military operations, said Henry Punay was never a part of the military’s intelligence group.

Punay was arrested last Tuesday morning in Barangay San Jose, Cebu City for illegal possession of high-powered guns.

Seized from Punay were one KG-9, one. 45 pistol and one 9 mm gun.

The 57-year-old Punay claimed that he kept the firearms as part of the military’s intelligence group.

Col. Aguilar warned that people who claim affiliation with the Central Command to secure favors and firearms may face charges for usurpation of authority.