Bread vendor shot dead in Lapu-lapu

A 29-year old bread vendor was shot dead by motorcycle-riding men at S. Osmeña St., Barangay Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City past 8 AM on Friday, September 1.

Querin Capulac was attending to his bread stall in Barangay Gun-ob when two men riding a motorcycle shot the victim.

The assailants were wearing full-faced helmets.

ADVERTISEMENT

PO3 Joseph Cutanda of the Lapu-lapu Homicide Section said the victim suffered fatal gunshot wounds to his head.

The parents of Capulac said they were not aware of any trouble involving their son prior to the shooting incident.

Police recovered three spent shells of a .45 caliber pistol from the crime scene.