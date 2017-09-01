Three killed in separate shooting incidents

THREE people were killed in three separate shooting incidents in the towns of Asturias, Dumanjug and Badian on Thursday.

Couple Alane and Surlito Sinugbohan were killed by two unidentified assailants inside their home in Barangay Malabago, Badian past 7 PM on Thursday.

In Asturias, Lina Tornis was shot dead by an unidentified assailant. Tornis is a resident of Barili town.

A certain Carlo Jubay sustained serious wounds after he was shot in Asturias.

Manhunt operations are now being conducted by police officers in the three towns.