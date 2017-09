THE car used by slain police officer Ryan Quiamco during a shootout with police is now being examined by the Crime Laboratory personnel of the Cebu City Police Office.

According to initial investigation by the Crime Lab, the vehicle has 41 bullet entry points and eleven exit points.

PO3 Quiamco was killed after allegedly escaped during a buy-bust operation and fired at police officers chasing his car in Talisay City on August 15. Quiamco’s pregnant wife was also killed.