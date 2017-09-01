Search for article

Lapu-lapu fire damages one home

04:47 PM September 1st, 2017

A two-story house was gutted by a fire at DECA Homes in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, September 1.

The alarm was received by Lapu-lapu City Fire Department at 12:32 PM, and was placed under control 13 minutes after.

According to FO3 James Almasan of Lapu-lapu Fire Central District, the fire started in the second floor of Dargie Tampus’ house.

No injuries and casualties were reported, said Almasan.

Damages was pegged at P100,000.

Fire investigators have yet to determine to cause of fire.

