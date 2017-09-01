Six children caught violating curfew in Consolacion

SIX minors were rescued by Consolacion police after they were caught loitering on the street past 12 midnight in Barangay Poblacion, northern town of Consolacion.

Consolacion has been implementing a 10 PM to 4 AM curfew ordinance for minors since 2016.

Consolacion police chief Mina Domingo said four of the boys are residents of the town, while the other two are from the city of Mandaue.

The parents of the children have been called by police and were given warnings on possible charges if their children violate the curfew ordinance again.