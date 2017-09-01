Search for article

Motorcycle driver killed in Mandaue road mishap

05:28 PM September 1st, 2017

By: Norman V. Mendoza, September 1st, 2017 05:28 PM

A 65-year-old motorcycle driver died after he was ran over by a dump truck at U.N. Avenue, Mandaue City at 10 AM on Friday, September 1.

Nelson Sotto was rushed to the Mandaue City Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The driver of the dump truck, Corsino Morolina, said he did not notice that Sotto’s motorcycle slid near the truck. The dump truck was carrying sand during the incident.

Both Morolina and Sotto were heading to Lapu-lapu City.

The dump truck driver is facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property with homicide.

Based on the records of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, the city had a total of 280 road accidents involving motorcycles.

