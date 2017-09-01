Carnival worker nabbed for illegal drugs in Samboan

A carnival employee was arrested in a drug-bust operation in Samboan town, Cebu on Friday, September 1.

Gavino Madrid dela Cruz, 32, yielded one small and one medium-sized packs of shabu worth P36,000 during the operation conducted by the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit and Samboan PNP past 4 PM.

Dela Cruz is a newly identified street drug player in the town.

The suspect is now detained in Samboan jail pending the filing of charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.