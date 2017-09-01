New drug kits for PDEA-7

TWO drug detector kits worth P4.5 million donated by United States Drug Enforcement Administration yesterday could greatly help the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in its drug operations.

PDEA-7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said that the Thermo Scientific TruNarc Analyzer could scan or detect all kinds of illegal drugs placed inside a cargo in a distance through a laser.

Ruiz said that it could also be carried anywhere like a handheld radio by the narcotics agents.

Ruiz said that the handy drug detector they acquired can be used in 24 hours unlike the drug sniffing dogs or K9 dogs that sometime will get tired because of over fatigue, hungry or due to changes of weather condition.

He said that they would use the equipment on random inspections of certain cargoes suspected to contain illegal drugs in ports or in airports.