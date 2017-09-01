Two gunmen kill couple in Badian

A COUPLE was shot dead in front of their children by two unidentified gunmen, who barged into their house, while the family was having dinner in Badian town in southern Cebu on Thursday.

Senior Insp. Bonifacio Pareja, Badian Police Station chief, said that two gunmen wearing bonnets gunned down Surlito Sinugbuhan, 53, and his wife, Alane, 54, as they were having dinner with their children.

Pareja said the couple was rushed to the Badian District Hospital but they did not reach the hospital alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pareja said that they were looking into the killings as drug-related killings because Surlito was a known anti-drug campaign supporter in the barangay.

He said that this could have make him an enemy to drug personalities in the area.

Police recovered empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

However, he said they were also looking on other possibilities as motive in the killing of the couple.