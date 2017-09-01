Miss Tudela and Miss Tabogon

LEADING up to the pageant night on Oct. 28, we’re featuring the ladies who are vying for the first ever Binibining Cebu crown. Here’s more of Shane Ann Jereza of Tudela and Kylah Kristianne Yve Sanchez of Tabogon:

Shane Ann S. Jereza Municipality: Tudela (Camotes Island) Age: 23 Hobbies/Interest: Sleep Job/Degree: Finished Business Administration Major in Management Titles: Miss Guadalupe 2015 (Carcar City), Miss San Fernando 2015, HER passion and love for pageantry motivated Shane Ann S.

Jereza to join the first Binibining Cebu. Jereza, the official candidate of the municipality of Tudela, wants to promote its wonders through the people’s hospitality and harmonious living. “Tudela is so abundant in natural and beautiful spots and which make my town a hidden paradise,” she told Cebu Daily News. According to Jereza, Tudela’s former name was Tag-anito derived from their ancestors’ practice of worshipping spirits. When Spanish friar named Ramon Alegria became the parish priest of the settlement, he changed the name Tag-anito to Tudela, in memory and honor of his hometown Tudela, in Spain. Bukilat Cave is a well-known destination in Tudela because of its seven natural windows, and brackish water. Tudela is also known for its cassava cookies.

Kylah Kristianne Yve Sanchez Municipality: Tabogon Age: 18 Hobbies/Interests: playing guitar and volleyball Job/Degree: Grade 12 at University of Cebu Titles: Miss Tabogon 2017, Miss Kalunasan 2017, Miss Yati 2017 (Liloan) KYLAH Khristianne Yve Sanchez wears the sash of Tabogon and is one of the youngest candidates in Binibining Cebu. It was a personal decision to join the pageant with the help of her mother. “She showed me some video clips on how to walk and how to answer questions as well,” she told CDN. Sanchez described Tabogon as a typical town in northern Cebu which boasts a white sand beach (in barangay Salag) and the Sea Turtle Island. Although aware that there older and more experienced candidates, she still believes that in a pageant, anything is possible. “Expect the unexpected. My mom always tells me if it’s yours then it’s yours. If not, then let it be,” she said.