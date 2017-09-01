AppleOne-Marriott’s five-star resort project in Mactan on track

CEBU’S tourism industry will get another boost as more infrastructure projects especially in the hotel and resort industry are set to be completed in the coming years.

One of these developments is the The Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and The Residences, a 3.8-hectare development with a 22-storey tower in Punta Engaño, Mactan. The resort, which is scheduled to be completed in 2018, will be operated by Marriott International.

Joy Veloso, AppleOne Properties Inc. (API) executive vice president, said in a statement that the ongoing construction of the five-star resort is on schedule.

Veloso gave the update on the resort project in a statement citing the site visits and technical meetings on August 16 and 17 between API and a team of executives of Marriott International for Asia Pacific.

The Marriott International team included Belinda Chia, associate director of Interior Design; Beng Kian Lee, director of Project Management; Eelco Bohtlingk, director of Design Development Operations; and, Weng Leong Chan, vice president of project management.

“We are very excited to work alongside the best and largest hotel operator, Marriott International, during this development and construction phase and as we move toward the project completion and turnover to Marriott operations,” said Veloso, who sees the resort’s contribution to the tourism in Cebu./PR