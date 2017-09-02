Search for article

Village chief arrested in Borbon

SHARES:

10:50 AM September 2nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie B. Talisic, September 2nd, 2017 10:50 AM

 

Another village chief linked to illegal drugs was arrested by police operatives in Borbon Town, 77 kilometers north of Cebu City, early today, September 2.

Police operatives swooped down on the house of Jinnefer Mercader, 42, the barangay captain of Cajel, Borbon on suspicion of owning unlicensed firearms.

Police recovered an M-4 riffle with 20 ammunitions, one large pack and 40 small packs of white crystalline believed to be shabu.

The operation was done through the strength of a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court, branch 25 in Danao City.

The search is still ongoing as of this writing.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.