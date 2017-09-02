Village chief arrested in Borbon

Another village chief linked to illegal drugs was arrested by police operatives in Borbon Town, 77 kilometers north of Cebu City, early today, September 2.

Police operatives swooped down on the house of Jinnefer Mercader, 42, the barangay captain of Cajel, Borbon on suspicion of owning unlicensed firearms.

Police recovered an M-4 riffle with 20 ammunitions, one large pack and 40 small packs of white crystalline believed to be shabu.

The operation was done through the strength of a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court, branch 25 in Danao City.

The search is still ongoing as of this writing.