Rise Against Hunger develops global strategic plan in Cebu

RISE Against Hunger’s leaders and board members will join together in Cebu for the organization’s annual international summit.

The hunger relief organization, which is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, will work on creating their first Global Strategic plan to align the five international offices with its US headquarters.

One in three people worldwide are adversely affected by vitamin and mineral deficiencies. One in nine people go to bed hungry each night.

These numbers, and a vision of the end of world hunger, are the drive behind Rise Against Hunger’s work to meet immediate nutritional needs today and empower the ability to build strong, resilient communities tomorrow.

“What we want everyone to know is that hunger is solvable and is the common thread among the world’s most challenging issues,” said Rod Brooks, president and CEO of Rise Against Hunger.

“When hunger is targeted, you give leverage and hope to every other cause including poverty, disease, education and the welfare of women and children.”

Rise Against Hunger operates in 20 cities throughout the US and five international locations in South Africa, Malaysia, the Philippines, Italy and India. Rise Against Hunger Philippines became an official affiliate of the organization in 2014 following relief efforts from Typhoon Yolanda.

Since 2014, the Philippines location has facilitated the packaging of almost three million meals.

“Rise Against Hunger as a global organization is poised to be a major player in the war against hunger,” said Jomar Fleras, Executive Director of Rise Against Hunger Philippines.

“We currently feed about 12,000 children daily through partnerships with 14 civil society organizations. Beyond the food that we distribute, Rise Against Hunger Philippines is actively involved in forming the government’s policies in ensuring food security to those most in need.”

Founded in 1998, Rise Against Hunger has delivered aid and disaster relief supplies in the form of food, medical supplies, clothing, school supplies and more to thousands of disaster victims and other vulnerable people in 74 countries. Since 1998, volunteers in the US and worldwide have packaged more than 341 million meals.

Rise Against Hunger will hold a press conference on September 9, 2017 at the Maribago Bluewater Resort in Lapu-Lapu City.

Former president and now Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo will give the keynote address.