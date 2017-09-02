OUR trip to the Finger Lakes Region in Upstate New York is a never-ending marvel at the bounty of nature.

Being New York’s largest wine producing region, there are over 100 wineries and vineyards located around the lakes.

Seneca Lake is the largest and deepest of the glacial Finger Lakes and home to 50 wineries.

Seneca’s natural combination of deep water and sloping hillsides provide the ideal microclimate for grape growing.

On my daughter, Patricia’s birthday, we drove to the vineyard/winery of one of the pioneers of viticulture and wine making in Seneca Lake Shore, Herman J. Wiemer.

The winery was highly recommended by Daniel Boulud Bistro Sommelier, a colleague of Patricia.

A native of Burnkastel, Germany, Herman J. Wiemer (HJW), whose mother’s family had been making wine in Mosel Region for 300 years, emigrated to Finger Lakes in the 1960’s and successfully grafted the Mosel Rieslings onto American rootstock.

The unique qualities of HJW vineyards helped transform the Seneca Region into one of the world’s Riesling destinations that produces the finest American grown Rieslings.

HJW vintages have won gold in New York competitions. And Riesling is my favorite white wine.

Since my grandkids Silvian and Sabrina could not join us in the wine tasting session, Patricia and husband George, who are both knowledgeable with wines, picked half a dozen bottles of Rieslings, Frost Cuvee, Pinot Noir 2007 and Dry Rosé to take with us.

HJW Winery did not have a restaurant so we drove on along the shores of Seneca Lake to Daño’s Heuriger, a Viennese Bistro, for Patricia’s birthday lunch.

In Vienna, Heurigers or open-air taverns are an integral part of Viennese life and are found in grape growing areas.

And Daño’s on Seneca recreates and invites guests to experience “Gemütlichkeit,” a German word to convey feeling of warmth, friendliness and good cheer. Daño’s Heuriger is owned by husband-and-wife tandem Chef Daño Hutnik and Pastry Chef Karen Gilman.

The outdoor table offered a scenic view of the vineyards set against the Seneca Lake.

We were all hungry and thirsty. Frosted glasses of Elder Flower Lemon Spritzer were great thirst quenchers as we studied the menu.

For starters, we had House Paté, a plate of assorted sausages (bratwurst, bockwurst, knockwurst and smoked Hungarian sausage) and spreads of Gorogonzola and Horseradish-Walnut.

Our friendly food attendant recommended a chilled bottle of H & M Hoffer Grünes Vetliner that had a crown cap instead of a cork. Grüner Vetliner is a dry white wine primarily grown in Austria with flavors of green pepper and lemon and must be drunk young within one to two years of the vintage. Instead of wine glasses, it was poured into small mugs.

Silvian and George enjoyed the classic Wiener Schnitzel with sidings of Spatzle (small dumpling noodle from flour and fresh eggs) and sauerkraut.

Patricia had the Farmer’s Plate of Pork Shank, Knockwurst and Smoked Pork on sauerkraut with knodel (bread dumpling with fresh herbs and onions sauteed in duck fat).

Sabrina and I shared the Viennese Bento Box of Roast Pork Shank, Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper Spread and more spatzle, boiled red cabbage, pickled potato. After the hearty choices, Sabrina disappeared and came back with the food attendant with a small Hungarian Mousse Cake with a lighted birthday candle. We all sang a “Happy Birthday.”

More desserts were served—Hungarian Bread Pudding, Apple Strudel and Linzer Torte.