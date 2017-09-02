Motorcycle rider ambushed; shabu packets found

A MOTORCYCLE rider was shot down by motorcycle-riding assailants who passed beside him in front of a gasoline station at T. Padilla Street in Cebu City yesterday dawn.

The Homicide section of the Cebu City police identified the 33-year-old victim as Robert Dadulo, a resident of Silangan II, Tinago, Cebu City. Found in his possession were several sachets of shabu, police said.

SPO1 Alberto Diamante said the victim was with an underage girl eating balut (fertilized duck egg) at the gasoline station prior to the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diamante said the girl told the police that Dadulo left to buy them drinks from a nearby store.

Dadulo was barely a few meters from the gasoline station when the assailants drove beside him and fired several shots at him.

Dadulo fell down from his motorcycle with multiple gunshot wounds on his body, his female companion told police.

Police officers from the nearby Parian Police Precinct and paramedics arrived, but Dadulo failed to make it.

Several spent bullet shells were found at the crime scene.

“Shabu was found tucked inside the wet wipes packet of the victim who also carried cash and one cell phone with him,” Diamante said.

Aside from drugs, Diamante said the police are looking into reports that yesterday dawn’s ambush was motivated by personal grudge against the victim.