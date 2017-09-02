CIDG collars trader with Parojinog ties

A self-described “businessman” was arrested by the regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) on charges of illegal firearms possession at his home in Barangay Kabitoonan, Toledo City, at dawn yesterday.

Dennis Torejos, who yielded assorted pistols, one Ingram submachine gun, several bullets and five magazines, allegedly had ties to the Parojinog family in Ozamiz City.

Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Jr.., his wife Susan, Misamis Occidental Provincial Board (PB) Member Octavio and 13 others died in a dawn raid at their home and in some of their properties in Ozamiz City last July 30. The arrest warrant for Torejos was issued by Judge Antonio Marigomen of the Regional Trial Court Branch 61 of Dakit, Bogo City.

Chief Insp. Chuck Barandong, CIDG-7 intelligence chief, said they are still verifying information about the alleged ties between Torejos and the Parojinog family.

“Nakahibaw ra ko anang mga Parojinog sa TV ug wala gyod koy transaction ana nila, wala man gani ta ka abot diha sa Ozamiz (I only know of the Parojinogs from TV and I don’t have any transactions with them. I have never even visited Ozamiz City),” Torejos said.

Torejos, who claimed to own a piggery and works at a funeral home, said he accepts pawned items like guns, motorcycles, cars and ATM cards which explains why he had guns in his possession.

Torejos said he never used the firearms in any illegal activities as he keeps them padlocked in a vault.

Torejos is detained at the CIDG’s detention cell pending the filing of charges against him this week.