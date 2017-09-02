BINIBINING CEBU 2017: Miss Alegria and Miss Aloguinsan

LEADING up to the pageant night on Oct. 28, we’re featuring the ladies who are vying for the first-ever Binibining Cebu crown. Here’s more of Guivenchy Dianne Abundo of Alegria and Richie Bella Go of Aloguinsan:LEADING up to the pageant night on Oct. 28, we’re featuring the ladies who are vying for the first-ever Binibining Cebu crown. Here’s more of Guivenchy Dianne Abundo of Alegria and Richie Bella Go of Aloguinsan:

Guivenchy Dianne Abundo

Age: 24

Municipality: Alegria

Hobbies/Interests: Music, working out, watching movies

Title: Miss Alegria Tourism 2016

Job: Registered Nurse/ Universal Health Care Implementor

THERE may be other more experienced candidates, but Guivenchy Dianne Abundo is doing her best to win the Binibining Cebu title. Abundo wears the sash of the municipality of Alegria which she describes as “a sleeping baby dragon that has its own fire.” “It may be a fourth-class municipality for now, but it has a rising industry especially in the field of agriculture and tourism,” she told CDN. Alegria has a techno-demo farm which is recognized nationwide. The town produces healthy food, including moringga and turmeric cakes and pastries. Alegria is also known for natural attractions such as the Libo Hills, Salay Cave, Mt. Lanaya, Cambais Falls and its canyoneering activity.

Richie Bella Go

Age: 21

Municipality: Aloguinsan Hobbies/

Interests: swimming

Titles: Ms. Lakambini 2013 & Ms. MedTech 2016 (Velez College)

Job: Registered Medical Technologist

RICHIE Bella Go’s mother who used to join pageants during her time served as her inspiration in joining beauty pageants. Go represents the municipality of Aloguinsan, known for the Bojo River which offers snorkeling and mangrove sighting. The town offers the Hermit’s Cove and Hidden Beach for beach lovers. Asked how she would promote their tourism, Go said she would use social media to post videos and pictures with the tagline, “Aloguinsan, di gyud makalimtan!” (Michelle Joy Padayhag)