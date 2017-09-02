3rd Smashtime badminton set Sept. 23

THE 3rd Smashtime Badminton Tournament aims to bring players from as many badminton groups together not only to engage in competitive games but also to gain new friends and form bonds amongst badminton clubs.

That is just one of the advocacies that the group’s late torch bearer, Fritz Albores, has been trying to promote. Smashtime is one with Fritz in that noble cause. With the hopes of reviving the glory days of badminton tournaments, Smashtime is pursuing what Fritz has started.

Smashtime is inviting badminton enthusiasts from all over Cebu and neighboring provinces to partake in the celebration of camaraderie on the 23rd of September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Send in your entries for assessment by the leveling committee before slots run out. For details get in touch with Jory Ogar, Mel Villaber or Mark Cecille Allan Tongco.