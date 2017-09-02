Most boxing fans may not know it, but the highly anticipated world title eliminator between two-division world champion Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero and IBF inter-continental super flyweight champion Jonas “Zorro” Sultan on Sept. 16 in Cebu City is a history in the making.

The winner of the IBF-mandated Sultan-Casimero fight will not only become the division’s number one contender but will also be the challenger for the IBF super flyweight crown currently being held by another Filipino, Jerwin “Pretty Boy” Ancajas (27-1-1, 18KOs).

If that happens, the fight will be the first all-Filipino world title match in 92 years.

In Philippine boxing history, there’s never been an all-Filipino clash for a world title crown since 1925, when Pancho Villa defended his world flyweight title against Clever Sencio.

The Sultan-Casimero showdown will be held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and is one of three main event fights of “Pinoy Pride 42: Clash For Glory” of ALA Promotions International.

Sultan of the ALA Boxing Gym (13W-3L-0D, 9KOs) has won all four of his last fights via knockout, including a second round stoppage of world-ranked Makazole Tete where he won his current title in South Africa last December.

Sultan successfully defended his crown with an eight-round knockout of former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro in the latter’s hometown in Angono, Rizal, last May.

Meanwhile, Casimero (24W-3L-0D with 15 KPs) has won two world title fights last year after reclaiming his IBF world flyweight crown from then undefeated Amnat Ruenroeng of Thailand and handed United Kingdom’s Charlie Edwards his first loss in a successful title defense in Manchester, England.

Casimero has since moved to the super flyweight division and is gunning to become a three-division world champion. He won his debut in the super flyweight division with a unanimous decision win over Filipino Jecker Buhawe last June in Iligan City.

The card’s other main events include the first title defense of reigning IBF world light flyweight champion Milan “El Metodico” Melindo against IBO world light flyweight champion and former two-division titlist Hekkie “The Hexecutioner” Budler as well as the fight featuring WBO international super lightweight champion Jason “El Niño” Pagara versus Ghana’s Richmond Djarbeng in a 10-round nontitle bout.