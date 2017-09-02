Local players welcome Pacquiao’s MPBL

LOCAL basketball players get another shot at making it to the next level as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League kicks off next month.

Founded by senator, eight-division world boxing champion and basketball aficionado Manny Pacquiao, the MPBL aspires to fill the gap with a league that focuses on providing players from the countryside a platform that will help them showcase their talent on a much bigger scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cebuano cagers were elated upon hearing of the development especially with the lifeless commercial basketball scene in Cebu.

“It’s important for many players like me. We’re being given another chance to showcase our skills after college and we’re ready to make the most out of it,” said forward Janjan Auditor, a former teammate of reigning PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, who has had to make do with barnstorming leagues all over the region after his playing eligibility expired.

Another former standout of the UAAP, Joseph Airo Nalos, welcomed the move made by Pacquiao as it offers players across the country — and not just in Manila — the chance to shine.

“Siyempre malaking tulong yun sa mga players kasi sobrang dami ng players tapos konti lang yung mga commercial leagues kaya sobrang malaking bagay yan sa kapwa ko mga players. Ito ay para mabigyan ng opportunities yung mga players na bakante at mapakita nila yung talent nila,” said Nalos who played for Adamson in college before recently suiting up for Zark’s Burger in the D-League.

“Sana matuloy yan para yung mga players na hindi palarin sa D-League may second option,” he added.

James Regalado, the former University of San Jose-Recoletos guard who once played for Wang’s Basketball in the D-League, shared that the MPBL would give players from the Visayas and Mindanao the chance to compete under the national spotlight.

“It’s important for us players here in the Visayas as well as those who just recently graduated from college, to have this opportunity. Not all of us have connections with Manila teams so we appreciate this league that was created by Senator Manny Pacquiao,” Regalado said.

MPBL Commissioner Snow Badua said in an interview that they are looking to expand to the Visayas and Mindanao in the next few years.

“It will all be dependent on how the first staging of the league goes, but we are looking into expanding to the Visayas and Mindanao in the next few years,” Badua revealed.