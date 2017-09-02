More scholars for 4th Alphans Run

THE Alpha Sigma Phi International Collegiate Service Organization, an international fraternity with a large membership in Cebu, is planning to double the number of its scholars by holding the fourth “Alphans Run: Run for A Scholar” on Sept. 10 at the Pescadores Road in Cebu Business Park.

The run which is initiated by the Cebu chapter of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity headed by National President Engr. Antonio Tompar, has already sponsored five students and on Sept. 10, the group is planning to add five more since the proceeds of the race will go straight to their scholarship program.

“We are very happy to do this again. Hopefully we can draw 500 to 600 runners to our running event,” said Tompar in a press conference last Friday at the City Sports Club Cebu. “This program aims to build new leaders not just by making them scholars but a better person in the future.”

He was joined in the presser by fellow Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity officials Norma Baño, Babie Cayao, Engr. Ulysses Cagande, Evelyn Savordo and race director Joel Baring of Sports and Fitness Enthusiasts (Safe).

“The five scholars have graduated already and they are helping us also in return. We hope that the running community in Cebu will support us in our cause,” added Tompar.

The race will have a 12-kilometer, 6k and 3k distances with registration fees of P500, P400 and P350, respectively inclusive of the race singlet, bib and refreshments after the race.

A total of P40,000 in cash await the winning runners while the first 100 finishers of the 12k run will get a finisher’s medal.

To register, one may visit the running event’s registration site located at the RUNNR in Ayala Center Cebu, Mariner’s Court, Marina Mall in Lapu-lapu City and at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Gun start is set at 4 a.m.