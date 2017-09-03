Not well prepared, Pescos still wins 21k title in RC Goldline run

Despite not being able to prepare well, Spectrum Runners Club’s Rafael Pescos still managed to pull off an easy victory in the RC Goldline Half Marathon Year 3 yesterday at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The 23-year-old Pescos, who just recovered from a flu, clocked one hour, 14 minutes and 52 seconds to rule the men’s 21-kilometer race.

He said he didn’t really expect the win since he wasn’t able to train properly for the race because of the flu.

“My run was okay considering that I was sick a week ago and didn’t have proper training,” he said after the race. “It was supposed to be just a ‘chill-chill’ race for me, but God gave me this victory.”

Noel Tillor finished in 1:16.36 for second place honors while Joseph Arnel Emia settled for third with a time of 1:16.55.

Spectrum Runners Club runners actually swept the 21k titles after Lizane Abella emerged champion in the women’s race.

Abella logged her 10th win in a local footraces this year by finishing in 1:32.01.

It was an easy victory, too, for Abella as she was way ahead of her runners up. Jona Dela Torre clocked 1:42.34 to take second place while Karla Cosep placed third, clocking 2:03.04.

The 28-year-old Abella said it helped that she stayed relaxed the whole time and that there was no problem she encountered along the route.

Next stop for both Abella and Pescos will be the cash-rich Don Sergio Osmeña Run on Sept. 9 at the Cebu City Sports Center.