Alcoy residents get free medical services

As a way of supporting the Provincial Health Office (PHO) blood collection drive, Governor Hilario Davide III braved the needle as he led blood donors during the Capitol’s medical mission last August 18 in Alcoy town, southern Cebu.

The program was incorporated in the medical mission to draw donors in a bid by the PHO to ensure adequate blood supply for patients of the province-run hospitals.

The PHO aims to establish blood centers at the four provincial hospitals aside from upgrading these hospitals into Level 2 facilities.

These hospitals are located in the cities of Carcar, Danao, Bogo and in the town of Balamban.

During the medical mission, more than 1,000 residents of the town received free medical, dental and optical services from the provincial government.

Davide and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale said health remains the provincial government’s top priority and that they will continue to allocate more funds for the PHO to improve health care services and programs.

“Nasayod kita nga ang atong mga kabus nga kaigsuonan dili dali maka adto sa ospital haron magpa-checkup tungod sa galastohan maong kami na mismo ang mianhi dinhi haron paghatod og libreng serbisyo (We know that the poor could not immediately go to the hospital to seek consultation due to financial problem, that’s why we are here to bring free services),” Davide said.

Services included medical consultation, blood pressure checkup and laboratory test for cholesterol and blood sugar.

Residents of the town’s eight barangays also received medicines and vitamins as well as eyeglasses.

While the medical mission was ongoing, rice porridge was served by the staff of the vice governor.

Apart from the medical services, residents also availed of free haircut.

For her part, Magpale assured that the medical mission won’t be the last for Alcoy as the program is a year-round activity.

Mayor Michael Angelo Sestoso thanked the provincial government for attending the health needs of his town.

“Ang atong lungsod walay (Our municipality has no) government hospital, ug ang pinakaduol mao ang (and the nearest is the) district hospital sa Argao, maong nagkinahanglan g’yud kita niining (that’s why we need this) medical mission,” he said.

Margarita Niefel, 84, also extended her gratitude to the provincial government for holding the activity since she could now save the money she set aside to buy medicines.

Also present during the activity was 2nd district Board Member Tata Salvador.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Central Command sent a medical team to provide assistance to the provincial government.