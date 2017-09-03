Baby Webmasters rout Dragons

After missing the playoffs last season, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters have put themselves in good position of making the final four as they blew past the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 25-11, 25-8, to take the lead in the standings of the Cesafi girls’ volleyball tournament on Sunday afternoon at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Gym Covered Court.

With the victory, the Baby Webmasters, who are coming off a straight-sets victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) in the opening day, improved to 2-0 (win-loss) in the standings.

CEC dropped to 0-1.

UC did not show any signs of letting up from the start as they took a 16-8 lead in the opening set capped off by a lightning quick ace by team captain Rena Mojado that forced CEC to call for ceasefire.

However, the timeout didn’t work beautifully for the Dragons as they were unable to work cohesively as a unit, allowing the Baby Webmasters to ignite a 9-3 run to close out the opening set.

The second set was more of the same for the Dragons as they failed to stop the fluid offense of the Webmasters losing the second by a whopping 17 points, 25-8.

“I think factors [that led] to our victory is trust, teamwork, determination and communication inside the court,” said UC head coach Alan Flores.

But the Baby Webmasters are up for an acid test on September 10 when they take on the defending champions Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC).

Team captain Rena Mojado believes UC stands a chance against the powerhouse Magis Eagles.

“We will practice well to give Ateneo a good fight. And hopefully, what we learn in practice will be able to bring during the game,” Mojado said.

The top four teams in the girls division after a single round-robin eliminations will advance to the single-round robin semis scheduled late October.

In other girls games, the Southwestern University (SWU) dispatched the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU), 25-7, 25-11, while last year’s finalist University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) crushed USC, 25-20, 25-13.

In boys action, the UC Junior Webmasters also put up an impressive performance as they stunned the defending champions USPF, 12-25, 25-10, 25-19, while USC blasted SHS-AdC, 25-19, 26-24.

SWU escaped USJ-R, 25-19, 25-21, while the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) registered its first win in league history with a 25-19, 25-13 triumph against CDU.

CIT-U went winless in their maiden year in 2016.

In the collegiate men’s division, USPF protected its home court by beating USC, 25-21 25-20, 18-25, 25-9, while SWU overcame a tough CIT-U squad, 26-24, 27-25, 25-20.

In the women’s play, USPF handed USJ-R its second straight loss with a 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-27, 15-12 victory while USC overcame a second set meltdown to score a 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-13 win over CDU.