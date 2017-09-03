Budler and trainer to arrive Wednesday

TWO-DIVISION world champion and current IBO world light flyweight champion Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler of South Africa will arrive in Cebu City on Wednesday.

Budler, who will be with his trainer Colin Grant, is one of the main event protagonists of the Pinoy Pride 42: Clash For Glory fight card slated September 16 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The 29-year-old South African fighter will face reigning IBF world light flyweight king Milan “El Metodico” Melindo of the Philippines in one of the three main event fights of Pinoy Pride 42.

ADVERTISEMENT

Budler and Grant will arrive at 4:20 p.m in Cebu City from South Africa. According to ALA Promotions International, some of Budler’s entourage will also arrive this week. Expected to arrive is his promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves Promotions in South Africa.

Once in Cebu, Budler will first attend a press conference on Thursday at the Radisson Blue Hotel to meet local media. On Saturday, He will have a public workout session at the Ayala Center Cebu at 5 p.m.

The other main events of the fight card feature Jason “El Niño” Pagara facing Ghana’s Richmond Djarbeng and Johnriel “Quadro Alas” Casimero taking on Jonas “Zorro” Sultan.