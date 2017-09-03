Bets from Sugbu Taekwondo Club win in Smart-MVP tilt

JINS from the Sugbu Taekwondo Club bagged medals in the Smart-MVP Best of the Best Taekwondo Championships last Saturday at the Robinsons Place Manila in Malate.

The jins of renowned Ceabuano mentors Michael and Frauline Realista won a total of four medals in the annual tournament participated by the best jins from around the country.

Kristine Villacarlos was the lone gold medal winner for the team while last year’s gold medalist Dineson Caneda took home a silver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royda Ranile, Anne Sharmaine Delute, and Wendil Rama completed the list of winners for the Cebuanos as they collared a bronze medal each.