Global Cebu players to play for Azkals

FIVE booters from Global Cebu FC headed by team captain Misagh Bahadoran will be part of the Philippine football team that will vie in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 qualifiers on Tuesday at the Pana-ad Park and Football Stadium in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

The other Global Cebu players part of the national team known as the Azkals are ace goalkeeper Patrick Deyto, Hikaru Menigishi, Paul Maulders and Dennis Villanueva.

The five will take a break from their stint in the Philippines Football League (PFL) to join the Azkals for their third meeting against Yemen’s national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the Azkals are Dylan De Bruycker (Davao Aguilas), Carlos de Murga (Ceres Negros FC), Joshua Grommen (Ceres Negros FC), Kevin Ingreso (Ceres Negros FC), Tyler Matas (FC Meralco Manila), Jim Junior Muñoz (Ceres Negros FC), Nicholas O’Donnell (Davao Aguilas FC), Manuel Ott (Ceres Negros FC), Patrick Reichelt (Ceres Negros FC), Simone Rota (Davao Aguilas FC), Luke Woodland (Ceres Negros FC), and James and Phil Younghusband (Davao Aguilas FC).

They will be joined by Fil-foreign players who played for different clubs abroad in Neil Etheridge (Cardiff City FC), Harry Foll (Hansa Rostock FC), Mike Rigoberto Ott (Angthong United) and Stephan Palla (Wolfsberger FC).