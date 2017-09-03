Search for article

Two straight losses for Cebu Daily News/V-Drink

10:46 PM September 3rd, 2017

By: James Savellon, September 3rd, 2017 10:46 PM

The Cebu Daily News/V-Drink Siloys suffered another loss, this time losing to the Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN) Saints, 55-47, in the Newsmen Basketball Association of Cebu at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex yesterday.

The Siloys, who were coming off a loss to the Mandaue City selection, dropped to 1-2 (win-loss).

Jonas Panerio was once again the top scorer for CDN with 22 points. Renato Lagunay and Eduoard Illut added six apiece.

Gregy Magdadaro led the Saints (3-0) with 10 markers.

In another game, the Mandaue City Selection (3-0) dominated Sunstar/Motor Ace (1-2), 77-55.

Other results: The Freeman/DYHP/MyTV/Sportsnet Cerberus (2-1) topped Bombo/Brigada/Home Radio (0-3), 55-51, and CNN/DYKC edged four-time defending champions GMA-7/Kapuso, 69-50.

