Magis Eagles take SBP lead with close win over Baby Lancers

THE SACRED Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) grabbed the top seed in the SBP class of the 32nd SBP Passerelle Twin tournament backed by Milo with a thrilling 49-45 win over the University of the Visayas (UV) on Saturday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Jared Bahay came up big in the clutch as he scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth period to outgun UV’s ace Daniel Padilla and secure the top seed for Ateneo de Cebu in the semifinals with a 4-0 (win-loss) record.

Ateneo de Cebu was up by four, 36-32, at the start of the fourth when Bahay pumped life into his squad, scoring five straight to put them in front, 41-32. Padilla then retaliated by scoring eight in a 10-4 run by UV that pulled them to within three, 42-45, exactly two minutes to go.

But Erik Jabalon and Bahay had the final say for Ateneo de Cebu as they scored a basket each to put the game away.

The loss spoiled Padilla’s 18-point effort and dropped UV to 2-1.

In the other SBP match, Don Bosco annihilated the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma, 79-19, for its first win in three tries as Sid Reroma led a balanced attack with 12 markers.

SWU-Phinma remains winless in three games.

In the Passerelle division, UV made up for its SBP’s loss with a 74-37 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation in Group A.

Mike Monton and Neil Fajardo had 11 each to power UV to their third win in as many matches, and the top seed heading to the playoffs.

SWU-Phinma, on the other hand, nabbed the second seed in Group with a 58-46 win over Abellana National School.

Over in Group B, Ateneo de Cebu captured the top spot with a 77-36 rout of the Cebu Eastern College. University of San Carlos took the second seed with a 59-53 victory over Don Bosco, thanks to a huge third period run led by Justin Atilano and Kain Catubig.