Hitman says he was a ‘hero’

Barangay Captain Jinnefer Mercader of Lugo, Borbon, was not only an unrepentant hitman but described himself a “hero” for slaying some 30 “criminals” in Cebu City in the early 2000.

Mercader, speaking to Cebu Daily News at his detention at the Cebu Provincial Police Office’s Provincial Intelligence Branch (CPPO-PID) headquarter, insisted to the families of those he had killed in 2004, he was a “hero” to the families of those victimized by the persons he had assassinated.

He also insisted he never asked for money and only accepted what were given to him by those who contracted him for the kill. Sometimes, he said, he would do the job for free and would even use his personal money to “accomplish the job.”

Mercader said the people who contacted him included relatives of those who had been killed or victimized by those in his hit list and wanted to find swift justice.

In that sense, according to Mercader, he was helping the government as he was getting rid of criminal elements in Cebu City.

While Mercader insisted he was hired by private persons, Supt. Joie Yape Jr., the PIB chief, said that the village chief has admitted to them during questioning that it were “politicians” who hired him to eliminate criminals in 2004.

According to Yape, Mercader could in fact face new cases should anyone from the families of those he had killed would decide to file charges against him.

At present, Mercader will be made to face charges for illegal possession of firearms, a violation under Republic Act 10591, and for violating provisions of the Dangerous Drugs Act or Republic Act 9165. The complaint will be filed before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office today, said Yape.

Mercader was arrested on Saturday after a raid in his home yielded firearms and packs of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

The operation was hatched after residents of Barangay Cahel complained about indiscriminate firing of guns by Mercader inside his compound in the village. While Mercader is barangay captain of Lugo, he build his house in the adjoining village of Cahel on a lot owned by his wife, Yape explained.

He said it was while the police were investigating the complaint that they learned that Mercader was also engaged in the illegal drugs trade.

The raiding team, which was armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City, was composed of elements from PIB, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Public Safety Company, the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of CCPO, the Regional Maritime Group in Central Visayas, and elements from the Borbon police.