Hontiveros hopes win against SMB could spark run to playoffs

ANGELES City, Pampanga — The Alaska Aces may have arrested an alarming skid, but that doesn’t call for a celebration just yet.

Cebuano hotshot Dondon Hontiveros, the Aces’ veteran sniper, is still hoping that his team will continue to work hard as it aims to make the quarterfinals round of the ongoing PBA Governor’s Cup.

The Aces chalked up a huge 90-79 win over the grandslam-seeking San Miguel Beer Saturday night here, ending a 14-game losing streak dating back to the Commissioners’ Cup.

“The remaining games are a must-win for us. We cannot afford to lose. The next game is as crucial as this game so we are looking forward to finish this conference with a 5-6 record,” Hontiveros said.

Alaska currently holds a 1-6 (win-loss) record. It next plays Global Port Batang Pier on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena. Its remaining games are against winless Kia Picanto, Meralco Bolts, and Rain or Shine.