Drunk man nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Liloan

A 39-year old man was arrested in Liloan town for illegal discharge of firearm early Monday morning.

Rodrigo Mendoza, a resident of the town, was drinking with his friends in front of a convenience store in Barangay Poblacion past 3 in the morning.

After a heated argument with a friend, Mendoza went to his house and came back to the store with a gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Liloan SWAT team arrested Mendoza, who was still holding a .45 caliber pistol. He also yielded two pieces of magazine with six live ammunition and one empty cartridge case.

According to PO3 Renato Pendo, Mendoza does not have the license to own and keep guns.

He will be facing charges for illegal discharge of firearm and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.