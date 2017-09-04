Search for article

Drunk man nabbed for indiscriminate firing in Liloan

SHARES:

10:09 AM September 4th, 2017

Recommended
By: Agnes B. Alpuerto, September 4th, 2017 10:09 AM

(via Google map)

A 39-year old man was arrested in Liloan town for illegal discharge of firearm early Monday morning.

Rodrigo Mendoza, a resident of the town, was drinking with his friends in front of a convenience store in Barangay Poblacion past 3 in the morning.

After a heated argument with a friend, Mendoza went to his house and came back to the store with a gun.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Liloan SWAT team arrested Mendoza, who was still holding a .45 caliber pistol. He also yielded two pieces of magazine with six live ammunition and one empty cartridge case.

According to PO3 Renato Pendo, Mendoza does not have the license to own and keep guns.

He will be facing charges for illegal discharge of firearm and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
Popular
386 COPS DISMISSED
386 COPS DISMISSED
September 1st, 2017
‘I was a hitman’
‘I was a hitman’
September 2nd, 2017
A new brand of hot spice
A new brand of hot spice
September 2nd, 2017
Tuburan councilor’s son nabbed
September 3rd, 2017